NIDCOM boss hails Tobi Amusan on her victory at World’s Athletics Championships

THE Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has congratulated Tobi Amusan for winning the 100-metres hurdle’s Gold at the World Athletics Championships.

In a congratulatory message through the Head of Media and Public Relations of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NIDCOM Boss noted that, Tobi’s triumph at the World Athletics Championships has not only brought honour to herself, but has also brought glory to the nation.

Dabiri-Erewa added that her true Nigerian spirit of resilience, determination, hard work and doggedness was what made her come out victorious by setting a world’s record of being the first ever Nigerian to win Gold at the championship against a field that included seven of the top 10 women in the world.

Nigeria is definitely proud of Tobi Amusan, especially when her victory coincides with National Diaspora Day where Nigeria celebrates all her Diasporans.

Tobi, an Ijebu-Ode born-girl, defeated the former world record holder, Kendra Harrison, an American, to win the first semifinal heat of the women’s 100-meter hurdles in 12:12 at Hayword Field.

A.I