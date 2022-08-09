NiDCOM boss visits family of Nigerian killed in Canada

MRS Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family of Mr Chibueze Momah.

Momah and Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe were killed at a club in Canada on July 23,2022.

This is contained in a statement by NiDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocols Officer, Mr Gabriel Odu on Monday in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa paid the visit at the deceased residence in Lagos, to convey her deepest sympathy and support for the family.

She prayed to the Almighty God to give the family the strength to bear the irreparable loss of their son who recently graduated in Computer programming few months before his untimely death.

The father, Mr Ikechukwu Momah, on behalf of the family thanked the NiDCOM boss and her team for the visit and pleaded for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Both victims worked at the ATL lounge in Vaughn, Ontario as security guards.

The killers were said to have fled the scene of the incident after shooting them before the police arrived. www.nannews.ng (NAN)

A.I