ABIKE Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has commiserated with families of two Nigerians, who were brutally murdered in a night club in Canada.

While nothing that the police authorities in Canada have began to look

into circumstances surrounding the callous deaths of the two young

Nigerians, with the hope of bringing the culprits to book, she is

optimistic of justice for the victims.

In a condolence message by the Head of Media and Public Relations of the

Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri Erewa described the deaths of Chibueze Momah (22), and Tosin Awaroshegbe (25) as very sad and disheartening.

She expressed her deepest condolences with their respective families and

friends.

The two Nigerian men were shot dead on Saturday by gunmen at the ATL

Lounge in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada.

According to friends of the deceased, “Eze and Tosin were both diligent

Workers, who served as security guards for many lounges in Vaughan.

They were loved and cherished by many in the community. Their story was only getting started as they had both recently graduated.

Eze was set to make his way into the tech industry and Tosin our beloved

Engineer. Unfortunately, their time was cut short.

May their souls rest in perfect peace. Amin.

