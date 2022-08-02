Niger assembly calls for suspension of local govt. election

THE Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday asked the state government to stop the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) from conducting the scheduled local council election.

This was the resolution of the house after a motion presented by Mr Malik Madaki, member representing Bosso Constituency, calling on the house to direct NSIEC to suspend it’s intention to conduct local government election, due to non-compliance with the extant laws.

Reading the resolution, Speaker of the House, Abdullahi Bawa, urged the state government to direct NSIEC to suspend the scheduled timetable and comply with Section 20 of the Local Government Election Law, 2002 and Section 29 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Earlier in his motion, Madaki said the tenure of the present council executives would expire on or before Dec. 12.

He said NSIEC recently published a timetable for the conduct of local government election in the state and the timetable scheduled parties’ primary election between Aug. 20 and 27, while the general elections fixed for Nov. 5.

The lawmaker explained that from Aug. 27 to Nov. 5, 2022 was 39 days between the date of primary election and the general election which was less than 180 days provided by the law.

He said the extant laws which provided for the conduct of council election law 2002 were the Electoral Act 2022, the Niger State Local Government Council Election Law 2002, the Niger State Local Government Law 2001.

Madaki said section 20 of the state Local Government Elections Law 2002 provided that council elections shall be in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, Local Government Law and any regulations made under section 19 of the law.

He added that section 29 (1) of the Electoral Act 2002 provided that every political party shall not, in less than 180 days before the date for general election, submit to the commission the prescribed forms list of candidates who won primaries.

He said it was clear that NSIEC would run foul of the law if it went ahead to conduct the council elections in the state as scheduled in the timetable.

The lawmaker, however, urged the house to direct NSIEC to suspend the scheduled timetable and comply with the local government election law and the electoral act. (NAN)

C.E