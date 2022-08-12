Nigeria denies allegation of involvement of her military in death of protesters 

By Christabel Ejenike

THE Nigerian High Commission in Freetown, Sierra Leone has debunked allegations that the Nigerian military officers were responsible for the death of protesters.

On August 10, there was an anti-government protest held in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. Reuters reports said that at least two police officers and one civilian died during the anti-government protest.

The Nigerian High Commission stated that there were claims in a notorious audio that has gone viral, accusing the Nigerian military of being responsible for the death of protesters during the widespread demonstration on August 10.

The High Commission explained that it has engaged the relevant host governments to investigate and uncover the perpetrators behind the false audio.

It has also advised Nigerians in Sierra Leone to comply with the curfew, monitor local news media in the country and call the emergency numbers provided when necessary.

