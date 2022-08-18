Nigeria did not donate 10 vehicles to Niger Republic – Defense minister

By Kennedy Nnamani

ALKASSOUM Indatou, defense minister of Niger Republic, has said that Nigeria did not donate 10 vehicles allegedly purchased by the President Muhammadu Buhari government to his home government.

Indatou confirmed that only Zamfara State government came to the aid of his country with five vehicles mainly on account of the repeated efforts of Nigerien forces in safeguarding Nigerian territory from terrorists.

ThisDay reported on August 18, that Indatou, who spoke on behalf of the President of Niger Republic, said “It is only the State of Zamfara which has given five vehicles to the Maradi region, four of which have already been received, it is not the federal government as the Minister of Finance of Nigeria, Zainab Ahmed, declared,” said a translation of the French statement of a top Nigerien official privy to the issues.

“The population of Zamfara, who are on the border with Niger call more on the Nigerien soldiers who respond to the minute than even those of their own country,” he added.

It should be recalled that Realnews had reported that Zainab Ahmed, Nigerian finance minister, had confirmed that the federal government of Nigeria “approved the purchase of vehicles worth NGN1.4 billion for neighboring Niger Republic to tackle insecurity.”

Ahmed’s revelation came after David Hundeyin, independent investigative journalist, revealed in a photo, a budget office document showing the donation of NGN1.15 billion, to Niger, questioning why the government made the payment.

KN