Nigeria needs political party with answers to her challenges- ADC

THE Action Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that Nigeria is better off with a political party that has answers to its current challenges, adding that it is poised to deliver the country.

The party said this in a communiqué issued at the end of its Board of Trustee (BoT), National Working Committee (NWC) and eminent elders retreat on Saturday in Abuja.

The theme of the retreat was: “Creating ADC Strategic Pathway to Victory in the National and Sub-National Levels for 2023 General Election”.

The communiqué which was read by Ms Mabel Oboh, ADC Diversity and Inclusion Secretary, said the retreat reviewed the state of the nation.

This she said included the on-going Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, insecurity, foreign exchange troubles, the economy and poverty level in the country.

“It was resolved that the party remained focused and will not allow any form of distractions while focusing on offering solutions and strategic pathways to ADC’s victory nationwide in 2023.

“Everyone is now affected by skyrocketing inflation and unstable economy and declining healthcare system. Insecurity has now become a central stronghold for everyone, whether rich or poor.

“We no longer feel safe whether we travelled by road, train or air from kidnappers, unknown gun men, bandits and herdsmen attacks.

“We therefore use this retreat as a call to action for all Nigerians to join us on this rescue mission project,” she said.

She said it was the responsibility of all Nigerians to work in unity to deliver the country from the hands of the few who were hell bent on impoverishing the unborn generations.

Oboh added that with the bold moves the ADC had been making, including diverse consultations across board, it was convinced that it had tested solutions for the country’s leadership problem.

She said the retreat would be replicated in Zones, States, Local Government and Ward levels.

“Nigeria is better off with a political party that has the answer and ADC is that party,” she said.

She added that the retreat resolved to leverage on ADC role-modelling leadership paradigm and alternative strategies for national reintegration, building peace, and putting the country on a reconstructive trajectory.

She said to demonstrate the party’s resolve, it shall be unveiling the ADC Arena and African Youth Centre in Uyo, Akwa Ibom and the Handshake across Nigeria Arcade in Kano soon.

“Work is on advanced state to make this a reality. These are meant to effectively communicate our global perspective and strategic vision of building a super power economic Nigeria.

“The city of Lagos will be well branded as the epicentre of global commerce, while other theme branding of our states and cities remain the strategic signposts of our commitment to effective leadership and governance.

“We also agreed to set up committees for effective leadership and efficient management of all campaign processes and electoral matters to assured victory.

“As a first step, the ADC Global Campaign Council to cover all ADC campaign events nationwide, and activities of the party amongst our large Diaspora members was extensively discussed and approved,” she said.

She added that the Director-General of ADC Global Campaign Council was Alhaji AbdulAzeez Suleiman, while Dr Chike Okogwu would serve as Director, Global Strategy and Processes Alignment.

She said the other Directors, deputies and members would be announced in due course.

She assured that ADC electioneering campaign for 2023 general elections would offer solution and leadership as the party had always done.

“Issues like budgeting, staff welfare, logistics and content, messaging, intel and security were exhaustively discussed and proper plans put in place to ensure that we are able to conduct our campaign, especially in this era of high insecurity,” she said. (NAN)

A.I