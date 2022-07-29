Nigeria needs strong institutions to survive – Experts

SOME industry experts have stressed the need for strong and accountable institutions in the country to ensure its survival. This call was made at a recently organized webinar by the Lagos Business School, LBS, with theme ‘Accountability: a determinant for strong institutions” on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The event was held to encourage accountability among institutions at all levels and had speakers from various sectors.

Kemi Onunuga, managing partner DHDCorp and CEO Grace LLC, noted that countries, which have good institutions survive crises better than countries which have little or no institutions. She cited the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath on different countries.

In her opinion Nigeria’s survival as a nation does not depend on who wins the next general elections, but on the institutions that she has.

Joseph Eboigbe, financial management specialist and commissioner for finance, Edo State, explained that institutions are the building blocks of societal order, not just any institution, but an accountable institution.

He noted that the role accountability plays in an institution cannot be overemphasized and that there are some essential attributes that are associated with an accountable institution such as; relative permanence, establishing positive values that are known and adhered by the members of the institution.

According to him, accountability in institutions goes a long way as the institution in question narrows down to religion, family and a person as an institution. “In order to achieve a better value system to boost the nation we need to go back to the basics,” he added.

First published Jun. 29 2022 @ 18:33 GMT |

C.E