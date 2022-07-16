Nigeria Young Professionals rally support for Tinubu￼

NATIONAL Co-ordinator of Nigeria Young Professionals For Tinubu (NYPT) 2O23, Alhaji Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, has called on Nigerians to support Bola Ahmad Tinubu because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate will rescue the country from insecurity and poverty when elected into office in 2023.

Yakasai spoke in Kano when he gathered political stakeholders at NYPT office located at Yankaba, Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state to formally celebrate the victory of Tinubu as APC flag bearer and Kashim Shettima as vice presidential candidate.

He announced Tinubu as the grand patron of NYPT, calling on all to support the APC ticket “because the former governor of Lagos state will end the poverty, starvation and hunger in the country.”

“We are gathered here for two reasons: to congratulate Sen. Bola Ahmad Tinubu and his running mate and to mobilise our party members on the need to go and obtain the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“This is the only way one can assist in bringing about the necessary changes needed in the country.”

Yakasai stated that failure to obtain PVC would give room for other parties to have an edge over the APC, and a loss by the ruling party would return hardship in the land.

He said it behoves on the party’s loyalists in the North to vote for Tinubu, if not for anything, for the fact that he was instrumental in bringing in the present government with President Muhammadu Buhari as the number one citizen.

“Now, it is pay back time and Northerners are expected to reciprocate by doing the needful,” he stated.

Elder statesman Alhaji Hamza Usman Darma described Tinubu as a good politician who has built the bridge between the North and South, politically.

He said: “The Jagaban of Borgu has helped many Northerners to actualise their dreams politically apart from his kinsmen back home. For his love for Northerners, he brought Atiku Abubakar and Nuhu Ribahdu into ACN and supported them to contest for the presidency .

Managing Director of Kano State Road Transport Authority (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, commended the organisers for their foresight and solidarity for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

-The Nation

KN