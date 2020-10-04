Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says that there are indices indicating better days and future for Nigeria irrespective of the nagging national challenges the country is facing now.

Oyetola said this on Sunday at the ‘Thanksgiving Service to commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria held at Dada Estate Baptist Church, Osogbo, the state capital.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, said that Nigerians have every reason to celebrate the diamond jubilee considering how the country evolved and has remained indivisible.

He said that the occasion of independence anniversary provided great opportunities for Nigerians to offer thanks and praises to God for keeping Nigeria together as one indivisible entity.

He said that Nigeria had witnessed many daunting challenges ranging from: civil war to military incursion, economic downturns, political upheavals, the present menace of militancy, kidnapping, banditry and youth restiveness.

“Despite all these challenges, the country has continued to remain an entity.

“We are stronger than these centrifugal forces and possess the capacity and resilience to come out of every challenge and build a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria.

“There is every tendency that God has a purpose for bringing us together as a nation.

“The hands of God are visible as the country weathered every storm in the last 60 years, in which the state of Osun within her 29 years of existence has been a critical participant.”

The governor commended the understandings and resilience of the people in these austere and challenging times.

“The will of the people to forge ahead in these trying times gives hope and conviction that we shall come out of this gloom stronger and better.” he said.

The governor who highlighted some of the achievements of his administration in all critical sectors of the economy, also expressed his total commitment to quality life and general wellbeing of the citizenry.

Oyetola thanked the religious leaders in the country and in the state in particular for what he termed the unflinching supports of the church to the state and the country at large, especially, in the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that as a government, the state and the nation are very confident of such spiritual interventions, as the state and the nation approach the post-pandemic era.

In his sermon, the presiding pastor of the church, Rev. Olufemi Akano, who congratulated Nigerians on the diamond jubilee celebration, described Nigeria as a wonderful country.

Akano said that Nigerians should give thanks to God for his love and mercy over the country in the last six decades.

He said, “As a people, we should believe in our leaders and continue to pray for them and be hopeful for a better Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor joined by some state and church leaders cut the diamond jubilee cake while he inspected a Guard of Honour.(NAN)

– Oct. 4, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT |

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

