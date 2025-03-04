Nigerian Army recounts milestones in CNG, logistics

THE Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport (NACST), says it has recorded significant achievements in logistics transformation, particularly in the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and infrastructure expansion.

Maj.-Gen. Adekunle Adeyinka, Commander of the corps disclosed this in Benin on Tuesday, while declaring open the Combined First and Second Quarter Conference 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day conference is being attended by senior officers, commanders, and logisticians in the Nigerian Army.

Adeyinka said that the conference aimed to assess past achievements, address logistical challenges, and strategise for enhanced service delivery within the Nigerian Army’s supply and transport framework.

According to him, the corps has successfully converted nearly 60 army vehicles to CNG and secured over $2 million worth of support for further expansion.

“The corps has been able to launch the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNG) to get 5,000 additional conversion kits, five conversion centres, five mobile refueling units, ten buses, and one electric vehicle bus.

“This is a major milestone that aligns with sustainability and efficiency in our logistics operations.”

The commander also disclosed that the corps had improved fuel supply infrastructure and reclaimed critical operational functions, particularly in war logistics.

“Over the last years, we have taken back all our functions as a corps. We are ensuring efficiency, sustainability, and proactiveness in all our operations,” he said.

Adeyinka urged officers and commanders at the conference to engage in frank discussions and share innovative ideas to consolidate progress and align with the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy.

“This conference is a platform to review our activities, reorganises, and ensures we give our optimal best

“We must consolidate, transform, and correct where necessary, without waiting to be told. Efficiency and sustainability must drive all we do,” the corps commander said

He lauded the support of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, acknowledged the contributions of his predecessor and the Chief of Logistics, stressing the importance of teamwork and professional dedication.

“We are here to reflect, exchange ideas, and push each other towards achieving our common goal, which is delivering the highest standards of logistic support.

“When we leave here, we must ensure that the Nigerian Army, and indeed Nigeria, remains proud of our services,” he added.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Maj.-Gen. Adebayo Adegbite, Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport (NASST), Benin, described the conference as a crucial platform for knowledge-sharing, problem-solving, and capacity-building.

Adegbite said that the conference would provide an opportunity for officers and commanders to engage in thought-provoking discussions aimed at enhancing logistics efficiency and excellence in service delivery.

“This conference is a valuable opportunity to share knowledge, discuss challenges, and make positive contributions that will propel the corps towards better efficiency and excellence.

“As we delve into the briefs and presentations lined up over the coming days, it is hoped that these engagements will truly drive progress.

“We at the school are committed to providing quality training in accordance with the directives from the Army Headquarters,” he said. (NAN)

