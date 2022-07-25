Nigerian Eke appointed to Wolverhampton University’s CAEL Board

A Nigerian, Mr UK Eke, has been appointed to the advisory board of the Centre for African Entrepreneurship and Leadership (CAEL) of the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Eke is a former Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc.

The Director of CAEL, Dr Pascal Anosike, said in a statement on Monday that the centre conducted extensive search within Africa before settling for the Nigerian finance technocrat.

Anosike said that the terms of reference for the role, with a renewable three to five years tenure, was that appointees must ensure that the initiatives and projects they recommend or embark on align with the visions of CAEL.

According to Anosike, the main goal of CAEL is to serve and connect individuals, organisations and governments in Africa with its faculties and global networks to help them acquire the knowledge and resources to transform their communities.

He said that CAEL conducts and formulates policy on entrepreneurship and education, devises and implements institutional strategies and templates for income generation.

The director said that the centre also trains academic staff in pedagogical processes and research proposals.

“CAEL also goes the extra mile apart from designing and delivering bespoke executive education and short courses, it embeds entrepreneurship education into new and existing education systems,” he added.

Anosike, also Chairman, Advisory Board ,CAEL, commended Eke for accepting the appointment and expressed his desire to work with him towards promoting and advancing CAEL’s mission and priorities in Africa.

Eke, in his acceptance speech, expressed his appreciation for the honour bestowed on him to have been found worthy for this appointment by CAEL.

He promised to be guided and to pursue the vision of the Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eke, currently the Executive Chairman of the Fairchild Group, was the recipient of the 2020 Zik prize in the Professional Leadership category and was the Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc between 2016 and 2021.

He has rich and vast experience spanning about four decades traversing financial services, strategy, auditing, consulting, taxation, process re-engineering and capital market operations.(NAN)

KN