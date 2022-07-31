Nigerian students bag Cambridge Learners Award

SOME students in Nigeria have received 157 Cambridge Learners Award in various category for their outstanding performances in the 2021 June and November examination series.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the British Council in Nigeria in collaboration with the Cambridge University Press & Assessment recognised the 110 students from 45 schools across Nigeria.

The Country’s Manager for Cambridge University Press & Assessment Nigeria, Vitalis Nwaogu, in his remarks congratulated the successful students, teachers and principals of their schools for the achievements.

“Today is a special moment for our Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award winners, as well as an opportunity for you to look back on your hard work and take pride in your achievements.

“It’s also a wonderful day for your families, teachers and your schools, as they watch you receive one of the most prestigious awards available to people of your age.

“For us at Cambridge International, today is also a joyful day because everything that we do at Cambridge, from writing syllabuses and curriculums, to setting of exams is all about this moment.

“Your qualifications will give you new opportunities; some of these opportunities will lead you into universities, some will lead you into jobs and others may lead you to exciting new ventures yet unknown,” he said.

Also, Country Director, British Council Nigeria, Lucy Pearson said that the body was honoured to work with Partner Schools in delivering the UK assessments and qualifications in Nigeria.

“The exams we administer has over the years continue to help people all over the world gain educational and professional development, so they are better positioned for success in life and their careers.

“Education is a key enabler for these opportunities, and we believe in ensuring young learners have access to world-class education and assessments which we have achieved through our partners Cambridge University Press & Assessment International Education and the British Council Partner School.’

“Therefore, all the top-performing students will receive certificates from Cambridge International in recognition of their achievements,” she added.

Speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the awardees today and to acknowledge the feat and success of all students who passed the Cambridge examinations.

“The awards today reflect the greatness embodied in the lives our children.

“We also acknowledge other awardees in the `Top in the World’ category and the partner schools that have demonstrated the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion policies,” Adefisayo said.

NAN reports that the prestigious awards covered subjects taken in Cambridge IGCSEs, Cambridge O Levels and Cambridge International AS & A Levels examinations.

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

11 students from eight schools obtained highest marks in the world in subjects including Sociology, Information/Communication Technology and Business Studies received the ‘Top in the World’ honour.

Cambridge International also granted 81 ‘Top in Nigeria’ awards to learners who achieved the highest standard mark in their country for a single subject, 57 ‘High Achievement’ awards and 8 ‘Best Across’ awards to students who attained the highest cumulative total standard marks over a set number of subjects.(NAN)