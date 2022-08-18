Nigerians attribute exploits in sports to resilience, exposure

AFTER Nigeria’s exploits at the just concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games, some Nigerians have attributed the success of the athletes to their resilience and exposure to quality training abroad.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, the respondents heaped praises on the athletes.

They also called on the government to refrain from taking glory for the athletes’ efforts.

Nigeria won 35 medals in the just concluded Games in Birmingham, becoming the country’s best-ever performance at the Games.

Shortly before the tournament, Tobi Amusan became first Nigerian to set a world record in Athletics as well as compatriot Ese Brume winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, US.

All of these culminated to Nigerians lauding sports men and women for their determination in spite of challenges facing the country.

Joe Afoma, a secondary school teacher said exposure abroad helped improve Nigeria’s status in the sporting world recently.

“I really don’t follow Nigerian sports much, except during the FIFA World Cup but when I heard about Amusan’s feat, I was so amazed.

“I had to read up her story and saw that she doesn’t train in Nigeria. She even featured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic trials in Lagos, participated in the 100 meters hurdles but her timing wasn’t recorded.

“ From what I read, she was likely to have broken a record in that race but it wasn’t recorded and this is that part where Nigeria fails you as a person.

“These athletes are able to achieve most of those feats because they do not reside in Nigeria. Where are the facilities? Do they have quality coaches here?

“For me, it is just their hard work and sheer determination to become better at their career that has made them winners all the time,’’ Afoma said.

On his part, Musa Maude, an amateur footballer, said the resolve to succeed is the only reason Nigerian athletes are doing well.

“As a footballer, we don’t even have the good pitch to train with. Who do you complain to?

“People don’t take you serious except you struggle and able to win laurels one way or the other for the country.

“Still, they praise you for the moment and neglect you until any tournament is close by.

“I am an athlete and I know how difficult it is for these athletes to train, keep fit, take care of their families and focus on their studies as well.

“The difference with Nigerian athletes and others is just the resolve to succeed,’’ Maude added.

Mercy Jonathan, a civil servant said, “Nigerians have a winning spirit no matter the odds’’.

“If a Nigerian fails, he tries again and improve on what he has earlier done.

“I am not surprise that athletes are doing well in sports. It is the same in the Nollywood, the music industry etc.

“This is the Nigerian spirit and kudos to the resilience of the athletes and their coaches,’’ Jonathan added.

Nigeria presented both 87 athletes both local and foreign-based in nine sports at the Games. (NAN)

KN