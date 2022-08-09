Nigeria’s mineral production rises 39% to 89.5m tons￼

THE National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said that the country’s mineral production rose by 39 per cent to 89.48 million tons in 2021 from 64.29 million in 2020.

The bureau said that Limestone, Granite, and Laterite were the three biggest minerals mined in 2021.

In its ‘Mineral Production Statistics Report’ for 2021 NBS said Ogun state recorded the highest production with 32.04 million tons during the period.

The report stated: “The aggregate production of mineral products in Nigeria in 2021 grew by 39.19 per cent from 64.29 million tons recorded in 2020 to 89.48 million tons in 2021, indicating an improvement in production.

“On state profile analysis, Ogun state recorded the highest production in 2021 with 32.04 million tons, followed by Kogi with 18.40 million tons and Cross River with 11.64 million tons.

“The least was recorded in Borno with 231 tons. Moreover, Limestone, Granite, and Laterite were the three biggest minerals mined in 2021.”

The NBS GDP report indicated that the sector contribution to real Gross Domestic product, GDP, stood at 5.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4’21), lower than the 6.09 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020.The annual growth of the sector stood at -7.79 per cent in 2021. However, in its GDP report for Q1 ’22, the NBS said that the contribution of the sector to real GDP in Q1’22 was 6.67 per cent, higher than the 5.5 per cent recorded in Q4’ 21.

-Vanguard

KN