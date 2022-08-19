THE Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM) has charged its 102 newly inducted fellows on professionalism and the highest standards of ethical practices in their service to the institute and the country.

The President of NIM, retired Maj.-Gen Abdullahi Muraina, made the charge at the 2022 NIM Awards, Fellows and Spouses’ Day Luncheon, in Lagos.

Muraina said that the fellows were expected to identify issues in areas related to their disciplines, propose studies of such issues and make policy recommendations to government via the institute’s public policy advocacy initiative.

He added that Dr Christopher Kolade, an elder statesman, among other notable Nigerians would be conferred with life membership award for their selfless and undying passion for service to the institute and the nation.

“You are specially appreciated for believing in the institute as exemplified by your undying passion and support for what it represents all these years.

“Since fellowship upgrade is not a destination or an end in itself, I implore you, the recipients, not to be contented with just adding the appellation (FNIM) to your names.

“You are to see it as a call to higher responsibility and service to the Institute, the management profession and the nation.

“From this day forward, each of you is required to devote more of your time, talent, treasure and thinking to the service of the Institute and nation.

“I enjoin you to place your competencies and specialisations at the disposal of the Institute as you might be called upon to be of service to her in your area of professional calling as the need arises,” he said.

In his keynote address, Mr Godwin Odah, Managing Consultant, Goodwins Consulting Ltd, charged the fellows to live up to the institute’s expectations, noting that being a fellow of the NIM naturally came with obligations.

Odah said that the institute’s overarching goal was to improve managerial effectiveness in organisations, create sustainable internal values within them and consequently accelerate the process of social and economic development in Nigeria.

He charged the inductees to offer their skills in their respective areas of managerial competence for the successful execution of the various NIM initiatives.

Odah said that when the Nigerian economic space became replete with professionally managed institutions, the country’s social and economic fortunes would experience an upward swing.

“Fellows should rightly be held to the highest standards of management professionalism in whatever field of human endeavour they may be engaged in, be it in industry, in academia, in trade, or even as career civil servants.

“Being successful in what we do as managers through sheer competence is perhaps the most effective way to contribute to the success of the objectives of the Institute which is to `encourage and develop the art and science of good management’.

“This is achieved when it translates into better led and managed organisations through improved managerial effectiveness in both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

He charged the new inductees to demonstrate the finest managerial qualities and attributes that should be benchmarks for younger and aspiring managers of the institute.

He added that fellows must provide a refreshing change by creating oases of integrity, transparency and accountability in individual and public spheres of activities even in the face of rampant corruption and mindboggling theft.

“These oases over time hopefully will metamorphose into huge oceans that will change the narrative such that the country can once again aspire to the achievement of her full potentials,” he said. (NAN)

