NIMASA inaugurates maritime security strategy team￼

THE Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has inaugurated the Expert Level Planning Team (ELPT) of the agency to draft the National Maritime Security Strategy (NMSS) to sustain the agency’s successes in the fight against piracy, it was learnt.

The NIMASA chief also gave kudos to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for its technical support to Nigeria by assigning facilitators to assist the country.

He said maritime security would be of priority concern to the agency, noting that it is the bedrock and guarantee of every shipping business.

The new maritime strategy to be adopted by the agency, he said, would become the culmination of the various efforts, initiatives and partnerships the agency started out under its maritime security, safety and shipping development upon his assumption of office in March 2020.

According to him, “there can be, no doubt, to the fact that maritime security is the bedrock and guarantee of every meaningful shipping enterprise. From the crew to cargo to carrier to the coast and quayside, there must be security for confidence to drive shipping economics’’.

“Maritime security has always been and will continue to remain a priority. You are all aware of the current successes achieved in ensuring maritime security within the nation’s maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) as a whole. ”

Specifically, Jamoh said, “the GoG region is experiencing an unprecedented decline in piracy incidents over the past three decades. Only as recently as last week, the International Maritime Bureau (the IMB) finally confirmed all the progress we have been making and announcing for months the said Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea – has declined for real. This is a fact that we can all be proud of.

“Also, this is the product of concerted efforts of the Agency in collaboration with other relevant government bodies such as the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Army, the Department of State Security (DSS), and several other state and non-state actors and stakeholders having security responsibilities,” he said.

The Director-General pointed out that the agency was mindful of the dynamic nature of maritime security threats, hence the need for it, to take deliberate and necessary steps to ensure sustainability of its achievements through the establishment of a coordinated approach in dealing with issues of maritime security in the country and beyond.

-The Nation

KN