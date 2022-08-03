NIMASA reviews NSDP programme, approves $2,000 for cadet

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says it will review the cost of direct sponsorship of Nigerian cadets undergoing foreign training under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP).

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Jamoh said that the review of sponsorship cost had become necessary due to the global inflationary trends.

According to Jamoh, the trend is very pronounced in the Philippines, India and some other countries where Nigerian cadets are undergoing Certificate of Competency (CoC) examination training under the NSDP programme.

He added that the sponsorship covered the training leading to obtaining a CoC.

“We are not unmindful of the unforeseen global inflationary trend which has affected the cost of sustaining our cadets who are on sponsorship in some schools under the NSDP programme.

“Though NIMASA paid the tuition fee, examination fee and the original cost of feeding and accommodation in full, with allowance for extra funds as pocket money. However, it’s obvious that cost of living has increased particularly in the Philippines due to the global inflation.

“The agency is working closely with the Nigerian Embassy in the Philippines to address the challenges associated with the unexpected price increases.

“We have put in place immediate and long-term arrangements to minimise the effect of inflation on their living standard during the programme,” he said.

Jamoh said that the management of NIMASA had approved an additional $2,000 for each cadet, as extra fund due to inflation.

“This is a short-term measure to cushion the effect. I am sure the Nigerian embassy will get in touch with the students immediately the funds are ready to be disbursed. It is a well coordinated arrangement through the embassy,” he said.

He said that while working closely with the Nigerian Embassy in the Philippines to establish appropriate extra funds that would be required, NIMASA was deploying a team on fact finding to interact with the students currently in the Philippines.

Jamoh added that the team would interact with officials of the Nigerian Embassy; the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Philippines; and some Licensure Examination Training and Review Centres (TRCs).

“146 cadets have acquired the Philippines sailing license through the NSDP programme with 134 currently undergoing the programme and a further 170 being prepared to proceed to the Philippines for the examinations,” he said.

He said that the agency had also made firm arrangements to ensure those cadets who had spent the stipulated six months approved for the CoC programme in the Philipines return home immediately.

He urged the cadets to ensure they conclude their CoC examinations as scheduled.

NIMASA initiated the NSDP in 2008 with the aim of addressing the dearth of Nigerian seafarers on ocean going vessels and the need to meet the indigenous manning requirements of coastal and inland shipping (Cabotage regime).

The programme is designed to train Nigerian youths to become seafarers and Naval Architects in some of the best Maritime Training Institutions (MTIs) across the world.

So far, the Agency has trained 2,241 cadets from inception of the programme, with 841 graduates having obtained sailing licenses CoC from maritime administrations of various countries.

Out of this number, about 388 are now gainfully employed in maritime related organisations, while others are in their final stages of the programme. (NAN)

