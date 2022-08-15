NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms from Monday

THE Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

Its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy atmosphere over the North-eastern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna states.

According to NiMet, later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over most of the country throughout the forecast period.

“The North-central region is expected to be cloudy with chances of morning rains over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kogi, the FCT and Nasarawa state.

“Later in the day, intermittent rains are expected over most places throughout the forecast period.

“Rains are expected over the inland and coastal cities of the south throughout the forecast period,’’ it stated.

The agency forecasted North-eastern region to be in cloudy atmosphere on Tuesday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and Kaduna states during the morning hours.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms over most parts of the region later in the afternoon and evening hours.

It anticipated the North-central region to be cloudy with chances of rains over parts of the FCT, Kogi, Nasarawa and Plateau states during the morning hours.

It further anticipated rains over the entire region during the forecast period later in the day.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over most places. Light rains are anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the South.

“There are prospects of intermittent rains accompanied with thunder and strong winds over northern parts of the country, which may give rise to flash floods.

“Citizens living in the region are advised to take necessary precautions,’’ it added.

NiMet urged emergency management agencies to be on the alert and advised airline operators to get updated weather reports for effective planning in their operations. (NAN)

KN