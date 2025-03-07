Niniola Okunade, 7,  emerges inter-school chess competition champion

NINIOLA Okunade, a seven-year-old pupil of Mater Christi Catholic Basic and Primary School, Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, defeated five others to emerge winner of the Lower Basic Inter-school Chess Competition.

Okunade defeated five pupils without losing any game, while his other teammates in the Upper Basic Class defeated four pupils and lost only one game in the competition.

The competition was organised by King and Queen Chess Empire, Ado-Ekiti, and held at the Springfield Collegiate SOSA School on Afao Road in Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 schools participated in the competition at the lower basic class category while 13 schools featured in the upper basic class category.

The chess instructor, Miss Peju Ademola, expressed joy in the ability and performance of the pupils, describing them as future champions in chess.

“It is a thing of joy to see young lads performing excellently well at the lower basic inter-school chess competition.

Ademola said that the lower basic class comprises of basics one and two pupils, while the upper basic class comprises of basics 4 and 5 pupils.

She said that at the lower basic class, the best pupils in chess were picked to represent their schools in the competition

The chess instructor, said that Brainiacs International School and Korede Model school, both of Ado-Ekiti, emerged second and third positions respectively.

Ademola said that one of the biggest benefits of the game was that it enhances problem-solving skills, which requires chess players to think ahead, analyse various moves and predict opponents strategy.

She appreciated the participating schools and encouraged other schools, who did not perform well, to brace up for the next edition of the competition.

Other schools that participated in the competition include: Divine Touch International School, Zion model school, ANDROIT Model School, and TETOTIM Blessed Hope School.

Also represented at the competition were Treasure Heritage School, GENIUS Tonic Height School, JEMIMA School, Treasure House school, Vibrant Godly Children School and Full Care School and Springfield Collegiate SOSA School, all in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti. (NAN) (

