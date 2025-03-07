Niniola Okunade, 7,  emerges inter-school chess competition champion

Fri, Mar 7, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Sports

NINIOLA Okunade, a seven-year-old pupil of Mater Christi Catholic Basic and Primary School, Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, defeated five others to emerge winner of the Lower Basic Inter-school Chess Competition.

Okunade defeated five pupils without losing any game, while his other teammates in the Upper Basic Class defeated four pupils and lost only one game in the competition.

The competition was organised by King and Queen Chess Empire, Ado-Ekiti, and held at the Springfield Collegiate SOSA School on Afao Road in Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 schools participated in the competition at the lower basic class category while 13 schools featured in the upper basic class category.

The chess instructor, Miss Peju Ademola, expressed joy in the ability and performance of the pupils, describing them as future champions in chess.

“It is a thing of joy to see young lads performing excellently well at the lower basic inter-school chess competition.

Ademola said that the lower basic class comprises of basics one and two pupils, while the upper basic class comprises of basics 4 and 5 pupils.

She said that at the lower basic class, the best pupils in chess were picked to represent their schools in the competition

The chess instructor, said that Brainiacs International School and Korede Model school, both of Ado-Ekiti, emerged second and third positions respectively.

Ademola said that one of the biggest benefits of the game was that it enhances problem-solving skills, which requires chess players to think ahead, analyse various moves and predict opponents strategy.

She appreciated the participating schools and encouraged other schools, who did not perform well, to brace up for the next edition of the competition.

Other schools that participated in the competition include: Divine Touch International School, Zion model school, ANDROIT Model School, and TETOTIM Blessed Hope School.

Also represented at the competition were Treasure Heritage School, GENIUS Tonic Height School, JEMIMA School, Treasure House school, Vibrant Godly Children School and Full Care School and Springfield Collegiate SOSA School, all in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti. (NAN) (

Tags: Niniola Okunade


Related Posts

Man Utd plotting Mateta move – Friday’s gossip

Manchester United eye surprise move for Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, Arsenal to miss out on Joshua Kimmich and Harvey Elliott...

Read More
‘Dessers leads way for weirdest Rangers team ever’

JUST short of the hour mark in Istanbul, after he had scored Rangers’ first, brilliantly assisted their second, then came...

Read More
Son hopes for ‘wake-up call’ before ‘biggest game’

TOTTENHAM must take their 1-0 Europa League defeat by AZ Alkmaar as a “wake-up call” going into their “biggest game of the...

Read More

Most Read

OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor2 MIN READ
AfricaBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor2 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor2 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Man Utd plotting Mateta move - Friday's gossip

'Dessers leads way for weirdest Rangers team ever'

Son hopes for 'wake-up call' before 'biggest game'