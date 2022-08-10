NIPOST poised to implement Digital Postcode

THE Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), has reiterated its readiness to implement the Digital Postcode system to boost the nation’s revenue generation and tackle insecurity.

The Director, Corporate Communications, NIPOST, Mr Franklin Alao, said this during a chat with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that plans were on top gear towards achieving a digital postcode system in Nigeria.

According to him, the agency will not rest until Nigerians are positively impacted with the initiative.

The Postmaster General of NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adewusi, had said a digitalised postcode system would speed up economic activities and improve the ease of doing Business in Nigeria.

According to him, the digitalisation of the postcode system will facilitate better sorting, delivery of mails and better response to emergencies by security agencies.

Alao said this would reduce crimes such as banditry, kidnapping and internet frauds.

He further said that the technology would enable entrepreneurs or private business owners to have effective interaction with their clients.

“It will also facilitate easy identification of places and seamless delivery of goods and services.

“We are not unaware of the difficulties which service providers in Nigeria face, due to lack of an efficient address system.

“With our process of enhancing the Postcode and leveraging on technology, we drew up entities in a manner that ensures every part of the country is effectively captured.

“Using a systematic framework of alpha-numeric characters from the State, Local Government Areas, Postcode Districts, Postcode Areas and Postcode Units,” he said. (NAN)

C.E