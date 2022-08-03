NIS redeploys 69 senior officers

THE Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has approved the redeployment of 69 senior officers to zones and commands formations across the country.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Isah Jere, approved the postings in a statement by the Service’s Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Amos Okpu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The deployment which is contained in a circular vide NIS/HQ/ADM/4423/170 and dated Aug. 1, is with immediate effect.

The statement said that eight Assistant Comptrollers General (ACG) and 61 Comptrollers of Immigration (CIS) were affected by the posting order.

It said that the ACGs deployed include: ACG KM Amao formerly the Comptroller of Ogun Command is moved to the General Services Division at the Service Headquarters Abuja.

ACG K.N Nandap, formerly in-charge of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command (MMIA) Ikeja, is now the head of the Combined Expatriate and Residence Permit Card Division (CERPAC) at the Service Headquarters.

“Similarly, ACG Abdullahi Usman is now the Head of the Division of Regular Migration at the Service Headquarters.

“The ACG B.N Alawode becomes the Head of Welfare and Gender and ACG EC Esedo is the Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘D’ in Minna,” it said.

Meanwhile, ACG M.A Ushie of the Document Fraud Unit has been moved to the Diplomatic/Official Passport Division while ACG ES Fagbamigbe formerly of Idi-Iroko Border Command now heads the Land Border Division at the Service Headquarters.

Other comptrollers posted include: A.O Adesokan who has been moved from Training and Staff Development (TSD) Abuja, to the MMIA while the acting Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Comptroller General, Ahmed Mustapha becomes the new Comptroller of Kano State Command.

“Others include: Compt. Shittu Fatai now in-charge of Border Patrol Command Lagos; Compt. Gwama Muhammad who now heads the Idi-Iroko Border Command and Compt. MM Saddiq who is now the Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General.

“The Passport Control Officer, Ikoyi Passport Office Compt. A.O Bewaji has been moved to the Service Headquarters while Compt. Michael Dike takes over as the Comptroller, Seme Border Command Lagos.

“The Comptroller in-charge of Discipline is now moved to head Osun Command while Compt. Sabo A Rano Commandant, Immigration Training School Kano is now the Comptroller of Gombe State Command,” it added.

Compt. F.D Dakat of Onne Marine Command moves to Akwa Ibom Command to take over from Compt. GE Didel who has been moved to the Migration Directorate at the Service Headquarters among others.

The CG enjoined all the officers deployed to continue to avail the service their rich experiences in their new commands and formations in order to improve service delivery and national security. (NAN)

