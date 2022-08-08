The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in partnership with Google Developers Group (GDG) have advised youths to apply for NITDA Developers Group (NDG) training programme in the FCT.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency said this on Sunday in a statement in Abuja.

Umar said the training programme would be executed by the agency’s subsidiary, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (NCAIR).

“NDG Training is a month long free intensive training programme at the NITDA’s subsidiary building in Wuye District, Abuja.

“The training is designed with the goal to add million developers in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

“The interns will go through series of coaching, lectures, and boot camps to develop skills in the areas of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, and Robotics so on.

“The first cohort of the training programme will focus on Python for Machine Learning and Data Science,” Umar said.

She added that all Nigerian youths residing or have accommodation in the FCT, including National Youth Corps Members, Secondary School students, undergraduates on holidays, graduates and any other individual that wishes to acquire Tech-skills are eligible to apply.

According to her, participants must be at least 15 years old, while it will be a physical training in Abuja.

Umar said the application was opened already and interested persons should apply by visiting https://bit.ly/3zUuBY1 to apply.(NAN)

A.I