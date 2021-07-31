Nnamdi Kanu’s wife reveals who can save her husband

Hits: 153

UCHECHI Okwu Kanu, the wife of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the indigenous People of Biafra, IPOD has revealed who is better placed to save her husband. Kanu was abducted by Nigerian authorities in Kenya in collusion with Kenyan authorities and brought back to Nigeria on June 26.

Uchechi said that the only person who can save her husband from the hands of the dictatorial Nigerian government is Dominic Raab, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom (UK).

She told UK Guardian that: “Only Raab can prevent him (Kanu) from being subjected to further harm. My family’s future happiness rests with Dominic Raab. He can end all of this in an instant. He can stop my nightmare.”

The family of the embattled activist have been quoted elsewhere accusing the UK government of abandoning him in his period of tribulation as he is said to be ‘detained illegally’ and at ‘risk of torture’.

She threatened a judicial review against Raab, over an alleged “failure” to provide consular assistance.

The British government is believed to have requested access to Kanu, but his family said it needs to do more especially as Kanu’s life is at risk.

She said her last contact with her husband was on 18 June, when her five-year-old son sent him a Father’s Day card, and Kanu said he would call after some meetings but never did.

“He’s upset that he hasn’t heard from his dad and he does not understand,” she said.

Realnews reports that Bindmans LLP, a multi-disciplinary London law firm, sent a pre-action letter on behalf of the Kanu family to Raab, challenging his ongoing failure to provide consular assistance to Kanu.

Kanu, jumped bail to save his life when the Nigerian Army invaded his home in Afaraukwu, in Abia State, South East Nigeria, killing his members and destroyed his property in 2017.

When he did not turn up in court, Justice Binta Nyako, who granted her bail, revoked it and declared him wanted.

His trial which was to be on Monday, July 26, could not hold because the Department of State Services, DSS, failed to produce Kanu in court, citing logistic reasons.

The case has been postpone to October.

Realnews reports that Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to IPOB leader, has alleged that the British government and it’s High Commission in Nigeria have not done much to assist his client who is also a British citizen.

– July 31, 2021 @ 16:58 GMT |

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

