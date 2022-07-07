NNL: EFCC FC held to goalless draw by City FC

Hits: 11

THE Economic and Financial Crime Commission Football Club (EFCC FC) male team held City FC of Abuja to a goalless draw in the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria National League (NNL) in Group A1 of the Northern Conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on their match Day 15 on Wednesday, the match played at the Area 3 football pitch in Abuja saw City FC struggled hard during the encounter.

City FC got on a sound footing and overturned excellent passes to the admiration of few watching spectators but no goal to show for their display in the first half.

Eight minutes play in the match, the first real chance for City FC was a cross from Simon Omon from down the left angles almost tricked the EFCC FC goalkeeper who wards away from City FC corner.

Both team played almost all their tactics and skills all to no avail in the pursuit of a goal that never surfaced.

Twelve minutes later, City FC player, Godwin Frederick, falls unconsciously after a clumsy challenge from the EFCC FC player but was attended to by the physiotherapist.

In the 27 minutes, another advantage chance for City FC to edge ahead by Terwar Thaddeus who finds himself just at the edge of the box, face to face with goalkeeper but misses the ball as he tries to shoot.

EFCC FC too had a fair portion of possession in the first half but never had a threat to City FC.

City FC had chances upon chances, for the players but they failed to convert all to goal.

In spite of a 10-man player, EFCC FC could not overcome the City FC players.

However on resumption into the second half, the two teams approached the game without a bit of caution and grew in tempo, especially the EFCC FC boys, who dominated the field in order to secure a goal but failed to convert their efforts.

In the 69 minutes, Mohammed Shiraz of City FC, who just came on minutes ago, was down injured after landing awkwardly.

He however received medical attention.

The City FC boys grew in more confidence as the game approach the closing stage, causing the EFCC FC all sorts of troubles. The game ended 0-0.

At the end of the match, the two teams secured 1 point each.

Speaking with NAN, Emmanuel Okonkwo , Chairman of City FC , said in football you win some, lose some and also draw some; with a result like this, I am happy but I believe the players did not expect the game to end in a draw.

“If the EFCC FC lose, they will go to relegation and we (City FC ) are looking for how to go to promotion to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“Both sides are looking out for winning and it is a good game and a game of brothers (teams) as they both know each other.

“it’s a local derby; I am looking forward to a derby that will be there forever. Our mission is still to remain focused to get to promotion. We have three matches to end the league,” he said.

Ojumah Barry, Captain of City FC said they would have won but failed to convert the opportunities and chances to goal.

`We missed vital goals, but we are going to prepare hard for the remaining games ahead.

“However, we are still focused and our team target is to get the tickets to go to NPFL.’’

Coach of EFCC FC, Kabiru Adeyemi said that both team were lucky; both teams needed to win badly “and we ended up in a draw’’.

“My players gave them a good fight, we did our best and we are also fighting against relegation.

“We know that league is fight to finish and we are still battling the relegation zone.

“We have three matches to go and we are sure we would win our remaining matches,” he said.

NAN reports that on March 6, both team had head to head balance with City FC wining 1-0 against EFCC FC.

City FC are second position on the table with 28 points having won nine, drew one and lost four, while EFCC FC are seventh on the log table, had 20 points having won six, drew two and lost six.

NAN reports that City FC will face Oyah Sport on July 13 at Area 10 in Abuja and EFCC FC will meet with FWC Champions FC on July 13 at Area 3, Abuja. (NAN)

KN