THE All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is focused on dislodging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration in Bauchi State in 2023, in spite of intimidation and blackmail.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Salisu Barau, the Chairman, Air Marshal Abubakar Media and Publicity Committee on Monday in Bauchi.

Barau was reacting to an online publication alledging that the party plans to engage 1000 thugs to rigg the election in its favour.

He said that the state APC governorship candidate, Retired Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar and his campaign team were committed toward winning the election in a free, fair and credible contest.

“Our attention has been drawn to a comical political publication trending as news item and published by an online newspaper with a captioned “Ex-Chief of Air Staff, Sadique, ruling APC recruit 1000 militants, political thugs ahead of Bauchi governorship election.

“This story is ostensibly fabricated to mislead Bauchi voters who are increasingly showing interests in ensuring the success of the APC candidate in the 2023 gubernatorial election due to failure of the ruling party to provide the state with purposeful leadership and dividends of democracy in the past three years.

”This political mischief, wrapped in a news garment, is apparently a dirty political hatchet job that calls for immediate clarification from the Abubakar media office,” he said.(NAN)

