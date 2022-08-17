No clash between Fulani and Ajase-Ipo people — Kwara Gov.

THE Kwara governor, Abdurahman Abdulrazaq has clarified that there was no clash between the people of Ajase-Ipo town in Irepodun Local Government of the state and Fulani in the area.

Abdulrazaq said those engaged in a clash with the Fulani were members of a group who were travelling through the area from a neighbouring state.

In a press release signed by his press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye on Tuesday, the governor said a government committee would look into how to prevent such crisis in the future.

It would be recalled that the clash occured on Aug. 12, along the Ajase-Ipo – Ilorin road opposite the Fulani cattle market, popularly known as “Kara”.

Abdulrazaq said another step to be taken was the creation of road setbacks for markets like the Kara in Ajase-Ipo which are so close to the highway.

“Again, I appeal to all persons involved to shun blame games and anything that may trigger violence,” he said.

The Governor had gone to the town on Saturday to inspect the Kara market and visit the palace of the traditional ruler, Olupo of Ajase-Ipo.

At the palace, he met with different community leaders and commiserated with those affected.

AbdulRazaq urged citizens to avoid resorting to violence for whatever reasons.

He commended the Olupo, Oba Ismail Alebiosu and the security agencies for acting swiftly to prevent escalation of the crisis.

“There is really no reason to continue to point fingers.

“What happened was regrettable and we sincerely commiserate with families who lost their loved ones and properties.

“The violence was needless. We also in the name of God do not need a cycle of violence. I appeal to everyone to let go and avoid further violence,” Abdulrazaq said in the statement. (NAN)

