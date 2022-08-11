No soldier shot at during attack on police officers – Lagos PPRO

THE police command in Lagos State on Wednesday said that policemen did not shoot at a soldier during an alleged attack on police officers by some soldiers.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the claim in a statement in Lagos.

According to Hundeyin, attention of the command had been drawn to a report credited to the outgoing GOC, 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa, claiming that a police officer shot at a soldier during an altercation on Aug. 3 in Lagos.

“In as much as the Lagos State Police Command is in grieving mood and has decided to toe the line of civility, it is pertinent to stand against misinformation.

“The fact remains that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Trade Fair area of Lagos State, about 30 privates of the Nigerian Army attacked five policemen for stopping vehicles on their lane to pave way for a heavy duty vehicle joining the expressway.

“After the soldiers had brutalised the ASP leading the team, taken out his magazine, and abducted two inspectors with their rifles, the next inspector they attempted to attack fired a single shot into the air – an act that made the soldiers to retreat.

“The single shot was into the air. At no point was anyone hit.

“The Lagos State Police Command challenges the army to present the soldier allegedly shot,” he said.

The image maker said that the police were mourning their personnel, who died in the attack.

He said that the command was eagerly waiting for the report of a panel of inquiry set up by the Nigerian Army to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

“The command equally looks forward to fishing out of the soldiers behind the torture and murder of Inspector Monday Orukpe,” he said.

The official also said that the police were looking forward for return of two AK-47 rifles and three magazines allegedly carted away by the soldiers.

“This is in line with the pledge made by the Nigerian Army as conveyed by Brig.-Gen. KN Nwoko during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi,” he said. (NAN)

