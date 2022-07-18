Nollywood veteran actress ‘Ireti’ is dead

July 18, 2022 by priscilla.osaje

Nollywood Veteran actress Ireti

NOLLYWOOD veteran actress, Oluwasolamipe Onayiga, popularly known as ‘Ireti’ is dead.

The renowned actress, who played the role of Ireti with Kunle Bamtefa in the popular soap ‘Fuji House of Commotion’, died on Monday after a brief illness.

Fuji House of Commotion, a Nigerian sitcom, produced and directed by late Amaka Igwe, was a spin-off of nineties soap opera ‘Checkmate’, one of the few Nigerian television programmes to have obtained that status.

Mr Seun Oloketuyi ,founder of the Best Nollywood Awards, made the news public to her fans and well-wishers on his social media platforms.

“I have just been informed that the accomplished stage and screen actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts, Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga has passed on.

“Auntie Sola, who is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti (a.k.a cooking practicals) in the defunct television sitcom ‘CHECKMATE’ reportedly passed on this morning,” Oloketuyi wrote.

According to him, her husband, Pastor Tosin Onayiga, also confirmed the incident, saying she died around 3:45a.m on Monday. (NAN)

