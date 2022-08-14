Northern Governors’ Wives plan empowerment, educational projects

THE Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF), has set Dec. 2022 target for the execution of some projects that include women empowerment, tackling drug abuse and illiteracy.

The NGWF Chairperson, Hajiya Hadiza Elrufa’i stated this while presenting a communique shortly after a meeting of the forum held on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 19 Northern Governors’ Wives converged on Birnin Kebbi for a two-day meeting and advocacy on drug abuse.

Hajiya Hadiza Isma-el-Rufa’i, Chairperson, Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) addressing Journalists shortly after a meeting with other Governors’ Wives in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

She said said: “It was agreed that to close our tenure, we should each have a specific project that will address problems in our states.

“It was also agreed that our challenges include lack of education and women empowerment particularly in the north and we agreed to draw a work plan towards addressing these challenges.

“The meeting also agreed that training and empowerment of our drug abuse clients should be the project to round up with and all projects will be completed and inaugurated by Dec. 2022.”

The chairperson added that members agreed to invite ‘Nigeria For Women (NFW) Project’ to brief members on their activities.

”The meeting urged all states that were not on ‘At- Risk Children’ Programme should key in for the benefit of out-of-school children and the society,”she said. (NAN)

A cross section of Nigeria Governors’ Wives during an interaction with Journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

KN