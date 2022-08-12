Northern group tasks women on political participation

A coalition of Northern Women Group known as Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa in Adamawa, has tasked the womenfolk on the imperative of political participation in the current dispensation.

Hajiya Halima Hayatu, the chairperson of the group, made the call while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

She said participation of the women in political activities would enable them to contribute their quota in nation building as well as boost their horizon in the nitty gritty of leadership.

Hayatu said the group had since commenced Sensitisation and enlightenment campaign on the need for women to be active in politics, saying the group was determined to actualize the implementation of the 35 per cent affirmative action for women.

“Our full participation in politics would make us take our rightful position in the scheme of things.”

She added that the group had established functional offices across the 21 existing Local Government Areas in the state for effective and wider coverage of their activities.

She urged the women not to relent in participating actively in politics, stressing that many women made positive impacts in the political activities of their climes, hence they should not relent to raplicate same in their domains.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Jamiyyar Matan Arewa is a northern women pressure group with branches across the 19 northern states, established to encourage wonen participation in politics. (NAN)