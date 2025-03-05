NOSDRA D-G commends TotalEnergies efforts to protect oil facilities 

CHUKWUEMEKA Woke, director-general, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has commended TotalEnergies’ proactive steps to ensure effective surveillance and protection of oil facilities.

Woke stated this at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on Tuesday, while inspecting a West African Surveillance Platform (WASP) workshop for TotalEnergies’ personnel.

WASP, an industry cooperative, is an oil spill surveillance service for West and Central Africa, providing support such as oil spill consultancy, equipment hire, and wildlife services.

The event is part of a four-day Total Upstream Company of Nigeria’s 2025 Large Scale Exercise aimed at activating the National Oil Spill Contingency plan.

The NOSDRA helmsman commended Total Energies for taking steps towards training its personnel on how to ensure adequate surveillance and security of oil facilities.

“This gesture is commendable, it will equip your personnel to ensure effective surveillance and protection of oil installations,” he said.

He expressed the commitment of NOSDRA towards speedy detection of spill and swift response.

“We shall continue to actively collaborate with operators and other stakeholders to ensure effective delivery of our mandate

“We shall continue to be proactive by ensuring speedy detection where there is spill, and to respond accordingly,” he said

A.I

March 5, 2025

Post navigation

Related Posts