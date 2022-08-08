NPC holds 2023 census summit Thursday

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday declare open, the national stakeholders’ summit on the 2023 population and housing census.

He will also deliver the keynote address and perform the public presentation of the 2023 Census Project Document.

According to a statement yesterday by the National Population Commission (NPC), the summit, organised by the NPC, supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), is to broaden the national support base for the successful conduct of the 2023 census.

“The summit seeks to generate and sustain public awareness on the conduct of the 2023 census, including its imperatives, methodology and timelines and solicit the cooperation and support of key stakeholders for the exercise.

“It will feature presentations on the status of preparations for the 2023 census, methodology and procedures to be adopted, technological innovations and upcoming preparatory activities in the census calendar.”

Senate President Ahmad Lawan; the president of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Nigeria, Mathias Schmale, would delivered goodwill messages.

-Daily Trust

KN