MR Ahmed Audi, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Tuesday directed State Commandants and Zonal Commanders to halt the operations of oil thieves in the country.

The CG said this during a security meeting with the Commanders at NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

“Those of you serving in regions where we have oil must ensure you henceforth fight oil thieves to a standstill.

“The mainstay of the Nigerian economy is the crude oil.

“Henceforth, we are going to hold Commandants responsible if there is an attack on any critical national asset within their domain.

“You would answer for it. So you must be up and doing and must deploy your personnel to all critical national assets and infrastructure sites like railways, airports and pipelines.” he said.

The CG, therefore, urged them to brace up and live up to expectations in securing government assets.

He directed the senior officers to also beef up security at Correctional facilities within their domains, as earlier directed by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“Our correctional facilities must be secured, because one of the strategies applied by these hoodlums is to unleash mayhem, cause devastating situations by attacking correctional facilities where their members are imprisoned,” he said.

Audi also directed the State Commandants and Zonal Commanders to liaise with heads of correctional service in their areas of operation to achieve proper security of the correctional centres.

“Nigerians are putting high hope on us to collaborate with other security agencies to find lasting solution to insecurity in the country.

“Henceforth, any Commandant who does not perform his duties well, will be sanctioned,” he warned.

Audi presented about N20 million to families of some NSCDC officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Earlier, the Head of Insurance department of the Corps, Jimoh Abiola, assured that the CG was working to ensure the payment of backlogs of entitlements to families that are yet to receive their money.

He said N19.195 million cheques had been distributed to “18 next of kin of our fallen heroes as part payment of their insurance benefits of which they have been credited directly with the balance.”

He recalled that the CG had in March 2022 approved the disbursement of over N20 million as burial grant to families of the personnel who died.

“In July 2022, he also disbursed above N200 million being backlog insurance benefit to over 60 beneficiaries,” Abiola added. (NAN)

