NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun election

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 11,226 personnel to provide security during Saturday’s governorship election in Osun.

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the deployment was approved by the Commandant General, Ahmed Audi.

Odumosu said that the personnel would provide security to all the 3,763 polling units and collation centres across the state.

According to him, the deployed personnel are from the national headquarters, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo states.

He explained that prior to the deployment, the personnel had attended various workshops on best practices during elections and were acquainted with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“Therefore, operatives must comply with the Corps’ Operational Code, Standard Operating Procedure and display professionalism and high sense of discipline throughout the election.

“This robust operational order has been activated to ensure a hitch-free exercise and guard against molestation and intimidation of the electorate by hoodlums or party thugs,” he said.

Odumosu said undercover personnel from the national headquarters had been deployed for covert operations during the election.

Meanwhile, the CG has assigned the Deputy Commandant General in charge of Operations, Dauda Mungadi, to oversee the election.

Audi also directed Assistant Commandant General, Operations, Philip Ayuba, the Commander of Zone J, Fasiu Adeyinka and Commandant Special Duties, Oliver Ugwuja, to serve as field Commanders in each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

The CG also announced the deployment of the corps’ Ant-vandalism Squad, Critical National Asset Protection Unit and other special forces to key areas, to thwart any attempt to vandalise critical government assets.

Audi reiterated the corps’ readiness to work with sister agencies to guarantee crime-free environment, so that eligible voters will exercise their rights without any hitch.

He charged the personnel to remain apolitical, warning that anyone caught perpetrating unethical conduct, will be sanctioned.

Audi urged the public to contact the corps’ operational hot lines in case of any emergency during the election.

The operational hotline numbers are: 08060003181, 08032898909, while that of N-Alert Situation Room are: 08066005861, 08032928878, 07034322058.(NAN)

