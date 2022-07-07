NSCDC gets new commandant in Niger 

Hits: 3

A new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Mr Mohammed Dan’Dare, has been deployed to Niger Command.

The spokesman of the Command, ASC Nasir Abdullahi, stated this in a statementi Minna on Thursday.

Abdullahi said the handing over ceremony took place on Wednesday at the state command headquarters of the corps.

He said that Commander Mohammed Dan’Dare succeeded Commander Aliyu Bature, now redeployed to Kano State Zonal Command.

According to the spokesman, the outgoing commandant had in a brief ceremony, thanked the management, officers and men of the Niger Command for their support and cooperation during his short stay.

He added that Bature urged them to extend the same cooperation to the new helmsman of the command.

He also commended the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, for providing the enabling environment through logistic support and office for the officials to operate optimally.

He lauded the corps personnel for exhibiting high level of professionalism and commitment in the discharge of their duties which made the corps an example to sister agencies.

He urged them to extend the level of cooperation he enjoyed to his successor to enable him to improve on the successes so far recorded.

According to the spokesperson, the new Commandant reiterated his preparedness to ensure a crime-free Niger State.

“Dan’Dare warned men of questionable characters in the state, particularly cattle rustlers, armed bandits, kidnappers and vandals of critical national facilities to relocate from the state or face the full wrath of the law.

He also told officers and men of the command to brace up to their responsibilities in the discharge of their duties and be committed.

He warned that his leadership in the command would not accept absenteeism, disrespect and violation of human rights.

“He assured that his administration will continue to partner with other security agencies in the state, towards ensuring the security of lives and property of the people of the state.

He appealed to the residents of the state to complement the efforts of the command by coming forward with reliable information that could aid in apprehending and prosecuting criminals. (NAN)

C.E