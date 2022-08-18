NSCDC new commandant assumes work in Kwara, promises to tackle insecurity

THE newly- posted Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Kwara Command, Mal. Muhammed Ibrahim has promised to tackle insecurity and ensure safety of lives and property in the state.

The new Commandant made the promise on Wednesday in Ilorin, during an interaction with newsmen.

Ibrahim said that the people of the state should be rest assured of a new dawn, saying that the corps would deal with the criminals disturbing the peace of the state.

“We will deploy all necessary teams in the command to protect all our national and critical infrastructure like pipelines, schools, hospitals to be protected from any form of damage.

“We will not rest until Kwara is free from crime. The only obstacle we are facing is logistics to respond promptly to distress calls,” he said.

The commandant said that immediately he assumed duty, he provided 24 hours surveillance in the state, especially in Ilorin metropolis, where cases of cultism, rape and the likes were recorded.

He explained that NSCDC would work day and night to ensure that all the criminals were arrested, allow the people of the state to have rest of mind in terms of security.

Ibrahim disclosed that bandits were entering Kwara because of the peaceful nature of the state, adding that NSCDC had collaborated with other security agencies to tackle the issue.

The commandant called on the state government to provide appropriate logistics to effectively discharge security duties.

He appealed to the people of the state to assist in providing necessary information that would help in curtailing the menace of insecurity.

NAN reports that the new commandant was posted from Bauchi State, where he was in charge and assumed duty in Kwara on Aug. 4. (NAN)

KN