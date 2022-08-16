NSF 2022:  C/River begins quest to reclaim lost glory — Chair

CROSS River says it will begin the quest to reclaim its list glory in sports and also surpass its previous performances in the National Sports Festival (NSF).

Emmanuel Elom, Chairman, Cross River State Sports Commission, disclosed the lan on Tuesday in Calabar in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the commission would kick-start talent hunt in the three senatorial districts of the state from the first week of September.

He said that the essence of the hunt is to discover new and raw talents that would be used to replace old and ageing athletes.

Elom said that talents to be discovered would be groomed and nurtured to stardom.

According to him, the essence of the talent hunt is in two fold, to surpass our previous performers in the NSF and also regain our lost glory in sports.

“Edo 2020 performance where we emerged the 12th with nine gold, six silver and 15 bronze medals was our best in recent times and we are aiming to surpass that in Delta 2022.

The Delta 2022 will hold in December.

“We already have coaches and scouts readied for the events that will hold simultaneously in the three senatorial districts of Cross River,” he said.

The sports commission chairman boss said that the state would lay emphasis on sports where the state has comparative advantage.

“We are very good in swimming, athletics, boxing, karate, kickboxing, boxing and wrestling. These are the sports that we are very good in even though we also have talents in other sports,” he pointed out.

Elom also disclosed that the state was upgrading and remodeling its sporting facilities as part of the plans to resuscitate sporting activities in the state. (NAN)

