NSIP: Humanitarian Ministry lauds Buhari, Osinbajo for progress, mandate delivery

THE Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for delivery it mandate on the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP)

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, made the commendation at a Stakeholders Meeting on State Compliance Check Exercise on NSIP in Abuja.

Sani-Gwarzo, represented by Director of Special Needs in the Ministry, Mrs Nkechi Florence Onwukwue, said the Ministry created on August 1, 2019 by President Buhari to effectively coordinate the administration’s strategic response to humanitarian challenges in Nigeria..

According to him, the creation of the Ministry was necessitated by the compelling need to harmonise, synergise, institutionalise, as well as provide coordination for all government’s humanitarian and social interventions.

He emphasised that this was in line with the vision of Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

“To actualise this vision, the NSIP aimed at tackling poverty across the country, the projects under the NSIP include the Conditional Cash Transfer and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

“Others are: Government Empowerment Enterprise Programme also known as GEEP and the N-Power programme.

“Since inception, we have achieved a lot in the area of the provision and effective coordination of humanitarian interventions in keeping with our mandate,” he said.

Sani-Gwarzo said that the ministry also provided coordination through cooperation and partnerships with relevant government MDAs, development partners, UN Agencies and other strategic partners.

“The continuing support and encouragement we are receiving from Buhari and Osinbajo has significantly assisted us in making constant progress in the delivery and achievement of our mandate,” Sani-Gwarzo said.

The Permanent Secretary thanked the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Heads of all Agencies of the Ministry and Management staff of the Ministry for their dedication to duty.

“I sincerely appreciate everyone who has taken out time to be with us here today and many others who have been part of our story from the inception of the Ministry to date”.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of NSIP, Dr Umar Bindir said the programmes was introduced by Buhari to alleviate poverty in a special way.

He said the programme used to be in the office of the Vice President, but for institutionalisation consistency and strategic continuity, it was moved to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in 2019.

According to him, the objective of the meeting is to bring the programme to the table and with all stakeholders evaluate the progress, achievements and areas that needs improvement.

Also, Hajiya Imann Sulaiman-Ibrahim, The Federal High Commissioner in charge of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) in her goodwill message appreciated Buhari, Osinbajo, Farouq and Bindir.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by a Director in NCFRMI, Malam Musa Kangiwa said the Commission recognised the importance of distribution of resources to women, children and vulnerable groups in the country.

“The NSIP is a laudable initiative to effectively eradicate poverty. We support the laudable efforts. I want to also thank Buhari for strengthening the humanitarian intervention for the poor, vulnerable and persons of concern”.

In the same vein, Mr Chucks Akanmadu, the President of Centre for Ethical Rebirth Among the Youths said the meeting of stakeholders indicated that the Ministry recognised the need for accountability and transparency in it activities.

“I commend Buhari and Farouq for their efforts. Their efforts are what posterity will love to preserve. This is an inclusive gathering and those of us in the civil Societies Groups are happy to be involved”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event attracted officials from the Presidency, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Code of Conduct Bureau and National Orientation Agency.

Others are North East Development Commission, National Cash Transfer Office,, NITDA, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, National Senior Citizens Centre, National Home Grown School Feeding Programme and many others. (NAN)

– June 29, 2022 @ 10:54 GMT |