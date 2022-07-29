NSIP: Kwara starts school feeding programme

THE Kwara State Government has started school feeding for 94,881 pupils across the 16 local government areas in the state.

The Kwara State Focal Person for the National Social Investment Programme, Hajia Bashirah AbdulRazaq, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the school feeding programme is an initiative of the Federal Government to tackle the challenge of malnutrition in pupils.

Abdulrazaq told NAN that the programme started on Monday, following the availability of needed funds.

She said that though the school session would end on Friday across the state, the government was using the one-week period as a feasibility study and assessment of the programme.

”We wished to start the programme before now, but we had to wait till the funds and other logistics were available.

”So, even as the schools are vacating today Friday, we felt that the past few days that we started have shown us a lot of things.

”We will be using the week as a form of feasibility study to know where there are lapses, so that by the time the schools resume in September, we will continue without any hitch whatsoever.

”Presently, 94,881 pupils are being fed with 70 Naira per pupil in 1,456 schools for now.

”We are also able to pay 1,667 women that have been cooking for the pupils,” Abdulrazaq said. (NAN)

