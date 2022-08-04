NYCN pledges support for Abdullahi Adamu

THE National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has pledged its support to the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, in his quest to ensure that youths are carried along in the party affairs.

Malam Jaafar Loko, the chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter, said this, in a statement on Thursday in Keffi.

Loko said that youths’ inclusion and empowerment were some of the ideals that were mainstreamed into activities undertaken by the council to enhance Nigeria’s democracy.

”Empowering youths in politics, creating avenues for engagement and reducing barriers for young people’s political and economic participation are key to curbing youth restiveness.

”So, the significance of youth inclusion in politics can’t in any way be overemphasised,” he said.

Loko stated that the APC National Chairman had always carried the youth along since his days as the governor of Nasarawa State.

He said that the council was grateful to Adamu for appointing its Public Relations Officer I, Malam Muhammad Lawal, as his Personal Assistant on new media.

”The appointment of Lawal has rekindled the hope of Nasarawa youths and encouraged them to continue to mobilise support for the party.

”This is to ensure its victory at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections,” he said.

Loko, however, appealed to the APC national leadership to encourage states chairmen of the party to priotise youths’ participation in the electoral process.

Also, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Keffi Local Government Area (LGA) NYCN, Coordinator, lauded Adamu for appointing Lawal.

“The appointment of Lawal excites Keffi youths, especially the members of the NYCN.

“We thank Adamu (Turakin Keffi) for recognising and engaging one of us.

” This is a clear testimony of youths’ inclusion in the scheme of things at the national leadership of APC,” Idris said. (NAN)

KN