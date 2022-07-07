Hits: 4

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has extended the service year of 96 youth

corps members in the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 in Enugu State.

The Coordinator of the scheme in the state, Mr Sam Ujogu, made this known on Thursday in Enugu during the passing-out ceremony of members posted to the state.

He said that 19 of the youth corps members who absconded from service would be re-mobilised afresh whenever they resurfaced.

He added that the sanctions were in line with the by-laws of the NYSC scheme.

He explained that two youth corps members in the stream died in a space of two days in the course of the national service.

He said “Bayode Akinola Feranmi died on July 4, 2022 while swimming in a hotel pool in Enugu, while Ilo Blessing Ngozi passed away on July 5, 2022 after a protracted struggle with breast cancer.”

Ujogu said that the outgoing youth corps members conducted themselves creditably well during the service year.

He said “as you move ahead to assume greater responsibilities, do not forget the positive experiences you acquired during your service and stay in the state.

“In whatever position you find yourselves in the future, always endeavour to exhibit discipline and selflessness inculcated in you by the NYSC scheme.”

Ujogu commended the state government for the support and goodwill to the scheme.

He, however, appealed for greater support from the state government to enable the management of the scheme in the state to address their needs.

“We are in dire need of a utility vehicle that will enable us to carry out inspection of corps members who are serving all over the state.

“We wish to remind the governor about the promise to renovate and to construct access road to the orientation camp,” he said.

Responding, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State said the state government was committed to improving the welfare of youth corps members deployed to the state.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chief Uwakwe Azikiwe, said that the state government was appreciative of the contributions of youth corps members to national development.

On the 2023 general elections, the governor appealed to the NYSC members to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to enable them to participate in the electoral process. (NAN)

