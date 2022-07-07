NYSC honours 13, remobilises 8, extends 3 members’ service in Plateau

Hits: 4

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has honoured 13 youth corps members for outstanding performance and extended the service year of three others in Plateau.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Rifkatu Daniel, announced this on Thursday in Jos at the

passing out ceremony of the 2021 Batch “B” Stream I of the scheme.

Daniel said that the 13 youth corps members were honoured with the state award, the chairman’s award, and the state’s coordinator commendation certificates for their exceptional performance in conduct and character in their places of primary assignments.

She said that the awards and disciplinary cases were in line with the NYSC tradition of rewarding hard work and excellence in service and not hesitating to sanction erring members accordingly.

Daniel said three members would have their service year extended for varying periods for absenteeism.

She added that eight others with proven cases of absconding from their respective places of primary assignment had been remobilised to repeat the service year in another state.

The coordinator commended the youth corps members for making an impact in their host communities and urged them to be good ambassadors of the NYSC even as they have completed their service.

She enjoined them to make use of the skills learnt from the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

Earlier, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Victor Lapang, commended the passing out youth corps members for their sundry services in their host communities.

He assured the NYSC of the state’s unflinching support to the scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,182 NYSC members of the 2021 “B” stream I deployed to the state were discharged at the ceremony. (NAN)

