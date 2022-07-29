FORMER President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has commended authorities of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for thinking out of the box in its effort to grow and develop the institution.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Joe Ejiofor, Deputy Registrar of YABATECH, on Friday in Lagos.

Obasanjo is quoted in the statement as speaking when the management of YABATECH, led by its Rector, Mr Obafemi Omokungbe, visited him on Thursday in Abeokuta.

The visit was to brief the former president on the scheduled N50 billion endowment fund launch, and request him to chair the event.

According to the statement, Obasanjo, who agreed to chair the event, described the endowment as a laudable initiative.

The former president is quoted as giving the team valuable hints on how to plan and organise a successful endowment fund.

Omokungbe, on behalf of the management, is quoted as expressing appreciation to Obasanjo for the audience he granted the team, in spite the short notice.

He said that the institution’s N50 billion endowment fund was to address the myriad of obvious and peculiar challenges bedeviling the College.

These, he said, were especially in the areas of infrastructure decay, obsolete equipment for teaching, learning and research.

He said that the Endowment Launch, approved by the College Governing Council,

was scheduled to hold on Sept. 25, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Also on the YABATECH team were, Dr Titilayo Ukabam (Deputy Rector, Academics), Uduak Inyang-Udoh (Deputy Rector, Admin) and Dr Kayode Momodu, (Registrar).

It also included Mr Gabriel Ogunsanwo, (Deputy Registrar), Mrs Titi Obadimu, Deputy Registrar and Ifeanyichukwu Amaechina, Chairman, SERVICOM. (NAN)

