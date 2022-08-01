Obi Cubana advises youth on teamwork￼

Popular businessman, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana has admonished youths on the efficacy of teamwork.

Quoting late American entrepreneur, Steve Jobs who posited ‘great things in business are never done by one person but a team of people’, Obi Cubana confessed the concept has been his best ‘kept secret’ throughout his entrepreneurial journey.

He tasked youths to work as a team and never alone because one person can do just little but as a team; so much more can be achieved.

Sharing a photo with his team, the billionaire nightlife boss wrote: “Dear Youth! Today let’s talk about teamwork.

“Teamwork is a combined effort of a group of persons working together as a team for a common cause.

“According to Steve Jobs, “Great things in business are never done by one person.They are done by a team of people”.

“One of my best kept secrets in my journey as an entrepreneur is TEAMWORK.

“I have always been a believer of people and working together with people to achieve maximum results.

“The strength of three cannot be easily broken says the holy book.

“The strength of a team is in its individual members and the strength of each member is the team.

“The way a team plays as a whole determines the success of a project.

“Find your team and achieve great success together for alone, we can do so little, but together, we can achieve much! I am blessed to have the best team in the world, team no sleep!”

-The Nation

KN