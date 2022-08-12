Obi laments effects of poor leadership in governance in Nigeria

By Christabel Ejenike

PETER Obi, a former governor of Anambra state and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, has said that the only thing lacking in the country is leadership.

Obi pledged that his administration will bring back leadership, which is lacking in the country and promised to take back power from the hands of those, who have it and return it to the citizens.

“Our job is to take power from those who have it and give it back to you. We have a country called Nigeria, but we don’t have Nigerians. What we want to do is to create Nigerians,” he said.

On the same note, he pledged to return the country to production; change Nigeria from a consuming nation to a producing nation.

“All we want to do is to move this country from consumption to production,” Obi said.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party also assured Nigerians that their administration is one that is looking to manage government’s funds.

“We do not take anything from anybody for campaign. We are not looking for money in government. We are looking for how to manage government’s money by following a serious leader, who knows how to create money,” Baba-Ahmed said.

The vice-presidential candidate also agrees that Peter Obi is a man, who has the progress of the country at heart.

“I am following a leader, who has nothing to achieve again in this life except to see a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he said.

C.E