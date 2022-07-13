Obi’s emergence will not stop Biafra agitation, says MASSOB￼

THE Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has reiterated its determination to pursue the restoration of Biafra republic, insisting that the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi as the Labour Party presidential candidate in the coming general elections will not stop the struggle.

It insisted that the struggle by pro-Biafra groups is not for an Igbo man to become president of the country but for self-determination.

MASSOB was reacting to a statement credited to a Muslim scholar, Sheikh Gumi, that the agitation for Biafra had slowed down since Obi became a presidential candidate, stressing that is an indication that the group’s interest is to produce a president of Igbo extraction.

Responding to the allegation in a statement by its leader, Uchenna Madu, MASSOB stated it was hypocritical for Gumi to make such assertion, stressing that the struggle is not about the politics of Nigeria.

“The statement of Gumi against pro-Biafra agitation is deceitful and false. MASSOB and other pro-Biafra agitators have been in the self-determination struggle for Biafra actualisation and restoration. We are not clamouring for the emergence of an Igbo man as Nigeria’s president.

“Our agenda is known, our mission is stated, our position is unshakable and uncompromised and our goal is to actualise an independent state of Biafra through the principle of non-violence.

“We can never be cowed or intimidated by the chief patron and negotiator of Fulani terrorist movement ravaging the entire northern region and rest of Nigeria,” Madu said.

He disclosed that MASSOB and other pro-Biafra organisations have nothing against Obi and his intentions to save Nigeria from further collapse, adding that it believes in the right of existence of other Nigerians.

He added: “Obi believes in Nigeria. We believe in Biafra. It does not concern MASSOB If Nigerians elect him based on his competency and pedigree as their new president.

“Obi is not the first person to contest in a presidential election since September 1999 that we started the MASSOB non-violence self-determination struggle. Why attach him to us now? MASSOB advises Shiekh Gumi to explain his role, as well as that of other Fulani cabals in the terrorist attacks and breaking of Kuje prisons in Abuja. He should not use Obi and pro-Biafra agitation to divert attentions.”

-The Guardian

KN