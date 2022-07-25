MALAIKA Mihambo’s long jump gold medal on the final day was no real consolation as German athletics officials lamented their worst-ever performance at the world athletics championships.

Mihambo’s gold and a bronze from the women’s 4×100 metres relay were the only medals Germany won at the championships which ended in Eugene, Oregon in the U.S. on Sunday.

That was two medals less than the previous low from Paris 2003 where the Germans earned one silver and three bronze medals.

Jürgen Kessing, president of the German Athletics Federation (DLV), said the title defence by Olympic champion Mihambo merely “prettied up” the Eugene showing.

Head coach Annett Stein said “we are not satisfied with the outcome of the world championships and didn’t expect it in this way.”

“The goal was to improve the result from the Olympics where the team won three medals in 2021 at Tokyo,” Stein added.

The coach said 40 to 45 percent of the team members had not performed at their best, after several athletes had suffered setbacks in the form of coronavirus infections.

Also, medal contenders such as javelin thrower Johannes Vetter, heptathlete Carolin Schäfer and race walker Jonathan Hilbert had missed the championships with injury.

The DLV now hopes that the athletes make amends at the European championships on home ground in Munich from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21.

Kessing said: “I would wish that the number of medals reaches double digits.”(dpa/NAN)

