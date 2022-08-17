Ogun Assembly screens commissioner nominees

THE Ogun State House of Assembly on Wednesday screened Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s commissioner-nominees with a charge on them to always respond to the yearnings of the citizens.

Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker, while presiding over the screening at the assembly complex in Abeokuta, commended their nomination.

Oluomo stated that it was important for the nominees, when eventually appointed, to join hands with the governor to improve the socioeconomic development of the state.

He described the nominees as professionals in their chosen fields, saying they would add values to governance in the state.

The speaker urged them to be good ambassador and should not deny the people their rights.

The speaker in company of other lawmakers, charged the nominees to always initiate programmes that would better the lots of the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner-nominees include Mrs Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan and Alhaji Jamiu Odetoogun.

In their responses, Ilori-Oduntan and Odetoogun assured that they would not disappoint and would contribute their quota to the development of the state. (NAN)

