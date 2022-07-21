Ogungbemide Bags 2022 Best FRSC Sector Commander Award

THE Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, has won the 2022 Best Sector Commander Award.

Ogungbemide made this disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

The award was presented to him by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, during the Strategy Session organised at the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja.

The strategy session was part of the activities marking the formal disengagement of Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi from service.

Irabor applauded the Corps for remaining focused in its statutory responsibility of keeping the roads safer and contributing immensely to national security.

The Chief of Defence Staff commended the Corps Marshal for initiating reform agenda that had stabilised the FRSC, saying even after retirement, his service would continue to be sought in certain strategic areas.

He enjoined officers of the Corps to remain loyal and sustain the robust legacies left behind by outgoing Corps Marshal, especially in the areas of national security.

In his remarks, Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi, commended all personnel for supporting him during his years in the FRSC.

He said that he would continue to remember them in his prayers even outside the service.

Oyeyemi thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari, for the opportunity to serve and promised to continue to contribute his own quota towards national development.

In his response to the award, Ogungbemide reiterated his commitment to excellence, saying the award was dedicated to all officers and marshals of Lagos State command.

Ogungbemide said that the officers in Lagos had continued to give out their best every day in promoting best practices in road safety management.

He commended the FRSC management and the Corps Marshal for the recognition, saying that he would continue to push for sustained improvement in road safety management and service delivery in Lagos state.

Ogungbemide recalled that the FRSC Merit Award was instituted by the outgoing Corps Marshal as part of the policy of rewarding excellence in line with the policies of Consultation, Reward and Punishment (CRP).

The ceremony was attended by the Principal Officers of the FRSC led by the outgoing Corps Marshal, Zonal and Sector Commanders as well as some Unit Commanders and Marshals across the country, (NAN)

